Britney Spears is “in the process of buying a new home”.

The ‘Piece of Me’ hitmaker thinks “it's time for a change” after living in her current house for seven years and securing a $15 million book deal.

In a video, the 41-year-old pop star wrote on Instagram: I’ve lived in this house for 7 years and I’m in the process of buying a new home… it’s time for change!!!! I’ve been pretty modest about the home I live in now!!!”

Britney - who is shares Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex Kevin Federline - also joked about how “I know you guys have seen me dance in my living room … but honestly I have three living rooms.”

The clip also gave fans an insight into the “spectacular” hillside view from her bedroom window as Britney added in the caption: “So this is the vew from my room… It's pretty spectacular.”

She concluded the post: “Maybe one day I’ll give you a tour but until then here’s the pink sky!!!!”

The plans to move and the multimillion dollar memoir comes after the ‘Crossroads’ star was set free from the controversial conversatorship that saw her father Jamie Spears control all her financial, healthcare and business decisions following a judge deeming it “no longer required”.

Britney has since been incredibly vocal about the alleged treatment she endured under the 13 year arrangement, saying that she feels “pretty messed up by it all.”

In December, the pop icon was sent a letter inviting her speak to Congress about her ordeal and recently shared the note with her followers, describing how it made her “immediately flattered” to be asked but “wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now.”

Britney continued: “I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED” while sharing the letter made her feel “heard and like I matters for the first time in my life.”

“In a world [Earth emoji] where your own family goes against you, it actually hard to find people that get and show empathy.”

Britney added: “I’m not here to be a victim, although I’m first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all,” before outlining her desire to “help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave.”