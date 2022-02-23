The gown worn by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey has been declared 2021 Dress of the Year by the Fashion Museum.

The former 'Suits' actress donned a black and white long-sleeved silk dress with a lotus flower design from Armani's 2022 Spring/Summer Cruise Collection for the candid conversation - which aired in March 2021 - and the institute have declared her appearance as "one of the defining pop-cultural moments of 2021".

Dazed magazine’s Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton were asked by the Fashion Museum, which is located in Bath, England, to choose the Dress of the Year, which is described as a gown which "encapsulates the prevailing mood of fashion, represents the past year and captures the imagination.”

The pair said in a statement: “In today’s hyper-stylised pop culture, the Dress of the Year now has the potential to also be ‘meme of the year’ and we both latched upon Meghan and Harry’s now iconic interview with Oprah as the definitive anti-establishment moment that will forever endure in the British collective consciousness.

“Meghan’s wrap dress by Armani, worn to showcase a divine pregnancy, framed the Duchess in black against the bountiful landscaping of Tyler Perry’s Hollywood garden.

“This look now, through sheer association with a viral television moment, is firmly engrained in our pop culture psyche."

The dress is on display at the museum's 'A History of Fashion in 100 Objects' current exhibition.

During the controversial interview, Meghan admitted she felt suicidal due to her mental health struggles and criticised the lack of support she received from the royal family and claimed an unnamed relative of her husband Prince Harry - who also made an appearance on the programme - had questioned how "dark" their children would be.