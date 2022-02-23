Mandy Moore got lessons in changing diapers from Milo Ventimiglia.

The 37-year-old actress portrays matriarch Rebecca Pearson in 'This Is Us' and joked that since becoming a mother to her and husband Taylor Goldsmith's son Gus, 12 months, she's wanted to go back and reshoot the early episodes of the NBC drama series because she's got a better understanding of how to handle babies than when they first started.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she said: “It’s funny, because I’ve been playing a mom on a television show for six years and I’m like, ‘Wait, can we go back to the beginning now, because I know what it’s like to be a mom. I’ve been faking it!’”

Mandy admitted that she "leaned" heavily on her co-star - who plays her on-screen husband Jack Pearson - in their early scenes with the infants who played their triplets because even though he has no children of his own, he had more experience with young kids because he'd helped take care of his nieces and nephews over the years.

Asked if it was hard to play a mom without having children of her own, she said: “I just remember having to lean on Milo so hard.

“He was showing me how to swaddle, how to change diapers. He was incredible."

While Milo impressed Mandy with his childcare skills, he recently insisted he is "comfortably" not a parent.

Asked if the show made him think about being a father, the 44-year-old star said: "No, not at all. Sorry to be so blunt with it… It doesn't make me rush or want to run into fatherhood any more or less than I had before in life. We'll see, we'll see what happens down the road. But right now, I think I'm… comfortably not a father. I'm okay with it.”

However, Milo admitted he loves it when Mandy brings baby Gus to set with her.

He said: “Gus comes to set quite a bit. So when he's there, you know, grabbing his feet and pinching his cheeks and you know, doing what I can, he's such a beautiful, well-behaved, happy kid.”