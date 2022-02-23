Razzie Award founders John J.B. Wilson and Maureen Murphy stand by the nomination of 'The Shining' in the inaugural ceremony.

Stanley Kubrick's iconic horror movie received two nominations at the first ceremony celebrating the worst in Hollywood – with Kubrick being nominated for Worst Director and Shelly Duvall for Worst Actress for her portrayal of Wendy Torrance.

The film didn't win either award but the pair do not regret putting Kubrick forward a gong as they "didn't care for" his adaptation of Stephen King's novel.

Wilson told Vulture: "The voting membership the very first year were largely people that Maureen and I worked with at a trailer company.

"A group of us who had read Stephen King's novel went to see 'The Shining' the night it opened at the Chinese, and we didn't care for what Kubrick had done with the novel."

He continued: "The novel was far more visually astounding, far more terrifying, far more compelling, and we couldn't understand why you would buy a novel that had all of that visual opportunity in it and then not do the topiary thing, not do the snakes in the carpet, not do the kids' visions. If you're going to say it's 'The Shining', you have to have certain key things in there that were not.

"And as I understand it, Kubrick was the one who decided what they cut from the novel. So I don't feel that badly about Stanley Kubrick."

Murphy confessed that she would now rescind Duvall's nomination for Worst Actress after learning of the harsh environment she experience during the making of the 1980 movie – which starred Jack Nicholson in the lead role.

She said: "Knowing the backstory and the way that Stanley Kubrick kind of pulverised her, I would take that back.

"We're willing to say, 'Yeah, maybe that shouldn't have been nominated.' Everybody makes mistakes. That's being human."