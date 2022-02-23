A number of Jerry Lewis' former co-stars have made sexual harassment allegations against the late comedian.

The entertainer died in August 2017 aged 91, but now investigative filmmakers Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick have put together a short film featuring interviews with several of his co-stars, who have alleged he was a bully who sexually harassed and assaulted women.

According to Vanity Fair, the events talked about in the film allegedly took place between 1960 and 1968, after Lewis signed a seven-year contract with Paramount for a base fee of $10 million in 1959, when he was just 33 years old.

Karen Sharpe - who is now Karen Kramer - was cast alongside Lewis in 1964 comedy film 'The Disorderly Orderly', and she has alleged he sexually assaulted her, and claims afterwards he refused to acknowledge her on the movie's set unless the cameras were rolling.

She said: "He grabbed me. He began to fondle me. He unzipped his pants. Quite frankly, I was dumbstruck.

"I put my hand up and said, 'Wait a minute. I don't know if this is a requirement for your leading ladies, but this is something I don't do.' I could see that he was furious. I got the feeling that that never really happened to him."

Hope Holiday starred opposite Lewis - who she considered "family" after meeting him through her father - in 1961 comedy movie 'The Ladies Man'.

The star has claimed she was once locked in Lewis' dressing room with him when he began to talk about sex, before masturbating in front of her.

She said: "The first day we were working, he said, 'Can you come to the dressing room afterward? I want to discuss what we're going to shoot tomorrow.'

"I go into this garish dressing room with red wallpaper and gold furniture ... and I sit down and he presses a button, locks me in the dressing room with him.

"Then he starts to talk to me, 'Y'know, you could be very attractive but you wear pants all the time. I have never seen you in a skirt. You have nice legs and you've got good boobs.' Then he starts to talk to me about sex.

"He was very big at Paramount. I was under contract to him and to Paramount, and I didn't want to shake the boat. Y'know, I figured I'll just keep my mouth shut."

Read the full story, "Jerry Lewis's Costars Speak Out: 'He Grabbed Me. He Began to Fondle Me. I Was Dumbstruck'" in Vanity Fair's Hollywood issue and on VanityFair.com, and watch Ziering and Dick's short film at VF.com/lewis