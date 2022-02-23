Hilary Duff has defended herself after driving her three-year-old daughter around without putting her in a booster seat.

The 34-year old actress has daughter Banks, with husband Matthew Koma and back in January footage emerged of the tot in the backseat of their moving vehicle without being seated in a booster chair, but the 'Younger' star has now defended her actions.

She said: "The other day - my publicist would absolutely kill me if I brought this up - but there was this huge story that came out because my friend Molly [Bernard] was in the backseat of our car with Banks without her car seat. It’s not like I’m driving on the 405 [highway] with my kids in the backseat without a car seat!”

The former 'Lizzie McGuire' actress - who is also mother to Mae, ten months, with Matthew and Luca, nine, with ex-husband Mike Comrie - went on to explain that there was "no context" to the original story and that it is normal to let her children sit in the front seat of her vehicle if they are close to home.

She told Romper: "You have no context. You don’t know where I am. Do you know how many times I let my kids sit on my front seat once we get [close to our driveway] to pretend like they’re driving home? You’re telling me you’ve never put your kid in the backseat to drive a block before with an adult back there? I’m like, ‘Happy New Year to you, too.’"