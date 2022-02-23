Meghan, Duchess of Sussex "made fun" of Patrick J. Adams when she saw him naked.

The 40-year-old royal - who was an actress known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry, 37, in 2018 and went on to have children Archie, two, and Lilibet, eight months, with him - had been to see her former 'Suits' co-star Patrick in an LA production of '9 Circles' back in 2011 and was amused to see him in the nude.

Patrick said: "I was naked [in the play] and she had a good time making fun of me after! So, maybe she’d like a repeat performance!"

Patrick - who starred as college dropout Mike Ross in the legal drama alongside Meghan as Rachel Zane - is set to make his Broadway debut in 'Take Me Out' in March 2022 and revealed he will be sending the Duchess an invitation to the play as he would "love" for her to see it.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "I would love for Meghan to come and enjoy the show. I’ll send her an invite for sure!"

'The Right Stuff' actor - who has daughters Aurora, three, and Elliot, nine months, with wife Troian Bellisario - previously told of how he kas kept in touch with the royal since they worked together and admitted that he is "super happy" to have her back in the States after she and Harry stepped down as senior royals in early 2020 and relocated to California.

He said: "We've texted a few times. We both started families at roughly the same time, obviously her family has been a relatively high-profile one, but I'm super happy to have her back on this side of the water. I'd love to coordinate a playdate. She's incredibly busy, so hopefully time will allow, but I'm proud of everything they're doing. I think it's pretty great."