Uma Thurman was "anxious" when daughter Maya Hawke became an actress.

The 51-year-old star was asked about why she felt "nervous" when Maya - who is known for her role on 'Stranger Things' - followed in her footsteps and she responded by admitting that her daughter can be "sensitive."

She said: "[I was nervous] because it's a complicated career. One that is so much public facing often and she is a sensitive person and I think any protective parent would be anxious for their child to go into the public arena. Not because they want to be in the public arena but because they're so creative. I just wish she'd find any other way to be creative!"

The Academy Award winning actress - who has Maya, 23 as well as Levon, 20 with ex-husband Ethan Hawke and Luna, 9, with former fiancé Arpad Busson - then claimed that acting was the only path for her eldest daughter because she is so "brilliant."

She told Access Hollywood: "She's in the end such a brilliant actress. Obviously there's nothing else that she would have ever done. Her talent. Her talent was so big. It's what she had to do."

The 'Kill Bill' actress was then asked what advice she gave her daughter when it came to being "in the spotlight" but quipped that there was no advice necessary.

She said: "I think she knew than me already!"

Uma was then asked whether the rumours are true that her son will be joining Maya in 'Stranger Things' but she was quick to reply that she "cannot comment on that."