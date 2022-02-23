Björn Ulvaeus has split from wife Lena after 41 years of marriage.

The 76-year-old musician - best known as part of iconic pop group ABBA - has announced that he and Lena, 73, are to divorce but will "remain close friends."

The couple said in a joint statement: "After many fine and eventful years, we have decided to divorce. We remain close and good friends and will continue to celebrate our grandchildren’s birthdays and other family celebrations together."

The pair started dating shortly after Björn split from ABBA bandmate Agnetha Fältskog - with whom he has children Linda and Peter - , who he had married a few years before they shot to fame by winning The Eurovision Song Contest with 'Waterloo' in 1974, with their divorce being finalised in 1980.

Bjorn then met music journalist Lena Källersjö at a New Year’s party hosted by his other ABBA bandmates Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, who were married during the band's heyday from 1978 until 1981.

The couple went on to have two children of their own - Emma Eleonora and Anna Linnea, 35 - with Bjorn previously telling of how "strange" it was that he had gone from being a bachelor to falling in love so quickly.

He said:" We really fell in love with lightning. So strange that you are a bachelor for a week and then just fall there right away.”

It comes just months after ABBA - who are remembered for classic hits such as 'Dancing Queen', 'Mamma Mia!' and 'The Winner Takes It All' - released their chart-topping comeback album 'Voyage' towards the end of 2021 after a break of 40 years.