Pink struggles to relate to her "introverted" daughter.

The 42-year-old pop star - who has daughter Willow Sage, 10, and son Jameson Moon, five, with husband Carey Hart, 46, - admitted she is ''overwhelmed' by her motherhood and struggles to know what her "introverted" daughter is thinking because she herself is the opposite.

She said: "I get overwhelmed all the time. I am an extrovert. I process out loud and my daughter is an introvert and I don't know what she's thinking half the time."

The 'So What' hitmaker then explained that she and her husband rely on the community around them to help "check in! on Willow, but remains hopeful that she will learn more about her as she watches her play with her friends.

She told PEOPLE: "The community and the village that we have to check in with her as much as I can. I know that sometimes I'm going to learn more about my daughter from my friend who their daughter plays together and that's okay."

Pink - whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore - previously told of how she refuses to provide her daughter with a mobile phone and refuses to budge on her decision.

She said: "There’s a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults, as well. For kids, I’m not there yet. I have a 10-year-old who does not have a phone, although she pointed out to me yesterday, ‘You know most of the kids in my class, fifth grade, have a phone.’ That doesn’t move my needle. I don’t care. [But] we can’t be dinosaurs ourselves as parents, we have to sort of embrace it and go with it!"