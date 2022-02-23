Halyna Hutchins’ husband Matt is "so angry'" at Alec Baldwin over the 'Rust' shooting.

The cinematographer was shot and killed at the age of 42 when Alec's prop gun accidentally went off on the set of 'Rust' back in October 2021 and Matt now thinks that the notion that the 63-year-old actor could be seen as anything other than responsible is "absurd."

He said: "Yeah [I watched his interview after the shooting]. But watching him I just felt so angry. I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly, in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her. The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not responsible, is absurd to me."

However, Matt - who works as an attorney and has eight-year-old son Andros with Halyna - then explained that there were several "industry standards" that were not adhered to on the day his wife was fatally shot.

In a preview for his upcoming interview on 'Today' with Hoda Kotb, he said: "But gun safety was not the only problem on that set. There were a number of industry standards that were not practiced and there’s multiple responsible parties."

Alec previously insisted he didn't know the gun was loaded and did not pull the trigger when it went off during rehearsal.

He said in December: “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. The notion there was a live round in that gun did not dawn on me until about 45 minutes later.

The interview - which is set to air in full on Thursday (24.02.2022) - comes just days after it was revealed that Alec has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Matthew.

Attorney Brian Panish said at a press conference: “The lawsuit, as you can see, names Alec Baldwin and others who were responsible for the safety on the set, and whose reckless behaviour and cost-cutting led to the senseless and tragic death of Halyna Hutchins."

The lawsuit blames the actor and others on the set - including armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and assistant director David Hall - for Halyna's death as it alleges they were responsible for “numerous violations of industry standards.”