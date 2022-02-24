Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' newborn son is named Theo

The 31-yearold fitness trainer gave birth to a baby boy back in December 2021 - who was later confirmed to have been fathered by former NBA star Tristan Thompson while he was still linked to Khloe Kardashian - and Maralee has now revealed that his name is Theo.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, 'Gift from God.' I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe."

However, a copy of the birth certificate obtained by ET showed that no father had been named on the birth certificate and Maralee explained that this was because Tristan was "not present" for the birth.

She said: "Tristan’s name was not on the birth certificate because he was not present at Theo’s birth."

It comes shortly after claims that Tristan - who is also father to Prince, five, with ex Jordan Craig and True, three with Khloe, - has done "nothing" for his son and is yet to provide any financial support to Maralee or even meet him.

A representative for Maralee said: "Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance."

Back in January, Tristan confirmed the paternity on social media as he apologised to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star for the "heartache" and "humiliation" he had caused.

Tristan wrote on his Instagram Stories: "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. (sic)"