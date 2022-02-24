Lizzo had to see a therapist after becoming famous

Lizzo had to see a therapist after becoming famous.

The 33-year-old rapper - who shot to fame when her third album 'Cuz I Love You' became a surprise hit in 2019 and she has since gone on to enjoy massive success as the winner of three Grammy Awards - explained that because her rise to fame was so meteoric, she had to go into therapy.

She said: "I don’t want to seem ungrateful. It was sad, and I had to talk to my therapist about the loss of who I was. Most famous people have been famous just as long as they’ve been a person, so they have acclimated more to it. I was going into dive bars and getting s***faced in 2018."

And nobody knew who I was, and nobody was bothering me but by 2019, I noticed I couldn’t go to restaurants with my dancers and stuff

I had to call security, and they had to call a car, and we had to sit and wait. And I was like, 'Damn. I’m just a burden to my friends, and things are different now.'"

Lizzo - whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson - went on to explain that "nothing changed" about her when she found fame and that she still suffers from anxiety and depression despite her celebrity status.

She told Variety: "Fame happens to you, and it’s more of an observation of you. People become famous, and it’s like — my DNA didn’t change. Nothing changed about me. My anxiety didn’t go away. My depression didn’t go away. The things that I love didn’t go away. I’m still myself. But the way y’all look at me and perceive me has changed. It’s a very weird, kind of formless thing"

