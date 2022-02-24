Lilly Singh has been hospitalised due to ovarian cysts.

The 33-year-old comedian took to Instagram to share a video of herself lying on a hospital bed rolling her eyes, and the star admitted she was tired and in pain.

She wrote in the caption: "Spent the last day in the ER because my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out. Both of them have cysts. And I’m just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me inbetween periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE. IM WEAKKKK…. No but actually. It hurts and I’m tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all I am their mother (sic)"

Several stars wished Lilly well in her recovery.

Fellow comedian Howie Mandel commented: "I’m here if you need anything."

Singers the Merrell Twins posted: "So sorry hope you feel better soon! (sic)"

It comes after WWE superstar Paige underwent emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst in 2020, and singer Kelly Clarkson suffered a burst ovarian cyst in 2019.

Speaking at the time, the 'Beautiful Disaster' hitmaker said: "Blake [Shelton] was talking to me and all of the sudden, everything he said just went away and I had to grab his arm and I was like, 'Something is wrong.' That was more painful than the appendicitis. It was literally a week after my surgery so I was freaking out!

"I was hysterically laughing and crying at one point in the E.R. [emergency room] like 'What is happening?' Thankfully, I'm great now. I'm totally great now."