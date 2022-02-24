Anthony Edwards secretly got married last year.

The 'Inventing Anna' actor eloped with 62-year-old actress Mare Winningham in an intimate ceremony with no guests and just one pal on hand to officiate the nuptials.

The 59-year-old star said: "We’re too old to throw weddings."

The couple have been friends since making 'Miracle Mile' in 1986 and things grew romantic between them following their respective divorces.

Anthony - who was married to Jeanine Lobell from 1994 to 2015 and has four children with her - thinks his new wife is "incredible".

He gushed to Esquire magazine: “She's doing 'Girl from the North Country' on Broadway and she's just spectacular. She's an amazing singer and she's a wonderful actress and she's an incredible person.”

The former 'E.R.' star turns 60 in July and is amazed at how quickly his life has passed by but is grateful to all of the "really lovely" people in it.

He said: “I go, wow, how did that happen? And then I look and it happened because of the grace of a lot of really, really lovely people and the relationships in my life, good and bad, really appreciating them.

" It’s what we talk about in this 'Walking Dead' thing: that we can never isolate. Isolation is death.

“The only way we really survive is by connecting.”

And Anthony thinks it is funny that his career has been so lengthy, he gets told people's grandparents are fans of his work now.

He said: "When I do get recognised, it’s generally just a nod and a how are you doing.

“I took such a time out that the things that people know me for, 'Top Gun' and 'ER' and all that, those were a long time ago. I get that classic thing of like, oh my God, my mom and dad used to watch you. Or my grandmother.”

Prior to her marriage to Anthony, Mare had five children with second husband William Mapel and was also wed to A. Martinez and Jason Trucco.