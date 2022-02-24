Queen Elizabeth held her weekly call with the UK Prime Minister on Wednesday (23.02.22) evening.

The 95-year-old monarch pulled out of a string of virtual engagements on Tuesday (22.02.22) because she felt ill with COVID-19 but a day later, she was still able to hold her regular conversation with Boris Johnson for his weekly political update.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed: Her Majesty did speak to the Prime Minister."

Although the queen pulled out of her video meetings on Tuesday, she still continued with "light duties".

A spokesperson said earlier this week: "As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties."

It is understood engagements scheduled over the course of the coming days will be decided on nearer the time but the queen is still hoping to host a diplomatic reception next week.

She is also scheduled to appear at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on 14 March and will join her family for a service of thanksgiving for her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh - who died last April aged 99 - on 29 March.

Since her diagnosis was announced, the queen has sent a congratulatory message to Team GB's curling competitors following their success at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, and she also sent a note of condolence to the president of Brazil after the city of Petropolis was hit by floods.

The queen's diagnosis was revealed after her son, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus for a second time on February 10, two days after he's believed to have been in contact with his mother.

His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive for the virus a few days later.