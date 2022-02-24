Aaron Carter has split from his fiancee again.

The 34-year-old singer announced in November he had split from Melanie Martin just days after they became parents to son Prince Lyric, but they reconciled a week later and seemed to have their relationship back on track, however they have now gone their separate ways once again.

He tweeted: "My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways. Please respect my privacy at this time. Thank you."

The 'Crazy Little Party Girl' hitmaker vowed to stay single for some time because of his trust issues.

He wrote in another tweet: "I have no intentions on being in any relationship anytime soon. I'm too scarred and I can't trust any woman. So I'm going to protect my soul and my heart at this time."

When a fan asked if he was OK, he replied: "Never better. Especially now."

Aaron and Melanie split after the birth of their son after the singer claimed his partner had "deceived" him by "communicating" with his estranged twin sister, Angel, as he accused his family of trying to "put [him] in prison" and get him a conservatorship.

He wrote on Twitter: "There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancée ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court.

"Thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless.

"I have the most conniving deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time, communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court.

"I’m in shocked this is horrible. (sic)"

Melanie later offered a public apology for contacting Angel.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I just wanted to public apologize to my sons father @AaronCarter. My intentions in contacting his sister Angel were not of ill intent. I wanted to try to resolve the situation so we could all be a family. I now realize that wasn't my place and I never should've done that.

"I let my feelings get the best of me as I was hormonal and pregnant and would take it back if I could.

"I did this out of love I know it was wrong. I hope he can find it in his heart to forgive me.(sic)"

Days later, the pair confirmed they were back together.