Shawn Levy wants to make a 'Free Guy' sequel.

The 53-year-old director has reunited with star Ryan Reynolds for the time-travel movie 'The Adam Project' and has revealed that he would like to work on a follow-up to last year's video game-set movie if he gets the opportunity.

Shawn told Collider: "We loved 'Free Guy'. We were thrilled that 'Free Guy' was as successful as it was, and particularly as an original movie at a time where few get made and even fewer are hits. So that was gratifying.

"And if we can crack that sequel, that's something that might be very fun to make together."

'Free Guy' – which also starred Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi – was one of the most successful movies to be released amid the coronavirus pandemic and Shawn confirmed that Disney have shown interest in a sequel.

The 'Night at the Museum' director said: "I've definitely gotten that phone call. I've gotten a few of those in the past several months. So there is definitely real interest there."

The filmmaker also confirmed that both he and Ryan are aware of how difficult it is to make a successful sequel.

Shawn explained: "We had such a clear idea of the tone, the story, the details of 'Free Guy', and we both made a few sequels in our lives, and so we know how hard it is to make a worthy one. And when we feel confident that's the kind we'll make, then we'll make it."

Ryan admits that he "adores" working with the filmmaker and hopes to make as many movies as possible with him.

He said: "I just adore working with Shawn, and I hope that I get to make you as many movies as humanly possible. As many as I'm allowed to make, I hope they're with Shawn."