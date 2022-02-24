Queen Elizabeth has cancelled two virtual engagements on Thursday (24.02.22) because she is still ill with COVID-19.

The 95-year-old monarch was revealed to have tested positive for the virus on Sunday (20.02.22) and though she is said to have only "mild" symptoms, she pulled out of video exchanges on Tuesday (22.02.22), and has now postponed the meetings she had planned for today.

A royal spokesperson said: "The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date.

"Her Majesty is continuing with light duties. No other engagements are scheduled for this week."

Despite her illness, it was earlier confirmed the queen had still had her weekly phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday (23.02.22) evening.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed: "Her Majesty did speak to the Prime Minister."

It is understood engagements scheduled over the course of the coming days will be decided on nearer the time but the queen is still hoping to host a diplomatic reception next week.

She is also scheduled to appear at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on 14 March and will join her family for a service of thanksgiving for her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh - who died last April aged 99 - on 29 March.

Since her diagnosis was announced, the queen has sent a congratulatory message to Team GB's curling competitors following their success at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, and she also sent a note of condolence to the president of Brazil after the city of Petropolis was hit by floods.

The queen's diagnosis was revealed after her son, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus for a second time on February 10, two days after he's believed to have been in contact with his mother.

His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive for the virus a few days later.