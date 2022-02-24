Sam Hunt's wife has refiled for divorce in another county.

Hannah Lee Fowler - who is pregnant - submitted documents to end her marriage to the 37-year-old country singer in Tennessee on Friday (18.02.22) but she withdrew the complaint just a few hours later and it has now been revealed there had been a mix-up with the paperwork.

According to TMZ, Hannah's lawyers filed for divorce then likely realised the jurisdiction was wrong, so withdrew the petition and then submitted the case again in a nearby county in the Nashville area.

In her original filing, Hannah - who is pregnant - accused the 'Take Your Time' singer of "inappropriate marital" behaviour and adultery and declared Sam was "guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper”.

She added: "All hopes of reconciliation are exhausted.”

The pair - who married in 2017 - hadn't publicly announced they were expecting a baby but Hannah's documents noted she is due to give birth in May and asked for her to be named the primary residential guardian of their child.

She also sought child support and “transitional alimony, rehabilitative alimony and alimony in [the] future”.

The paperwork suggested the pair have a pre-nuptial agreement in place because Hannah requested “the parties [to] be awarded their respective separate property."

Last summer, the 'House Party' singer revealed he and Hannah were trying for a baby.

He said in July 2021: “We’ve really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that’s on the agenda right now, and I’m hoping that we’ll have some good news sooner than later."

Last August, Sam pleaded guilty to two misdemeanour DUI charges stemming from a 2019 arrest in Nashville and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in Jail, but all but 48 hours of the term was deferred and he was to serve the remaining time in the DUI Education Centers, an alternative facility, rather than in prison.

He was also required to complete an alcohol safety course and pay $1,599 in fees and install an interlock device in is car after having his license suspended for a year.

After his arrest, Sam apologised for his "poor and selfish decision".

He tweeted at the time: “Thursday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville.

“It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it.(sic)"