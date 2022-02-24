Comedian Donny Davis has died.

The 43-year-old impersonator - who was a regular on Chelsea Handler's 'Chelsea Lately' and was a dancer in Britney Spears' Las Vegas shows - was found lifeless in a room at the Resorts World hotel and casino in Las Vegas after police were called to the venue shortly before 6am on Tuesday (22.02.22).

A cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Entrepreneur Jeff Beacher discovered Donny online and hired him to perform at the Beacher's Madhouse nightclub in Los Angeles and, when the show late relocated, at the MGM Grand Las Vegas.

He told TMZ in a statement: "Donny broke barriers in the little people community and was an inspiration to his peers. He will be missed terribly but his legacy and the impact he had on those who loved him will live on forever."

Demi Lovato was among the stars to pay tribute to Donny, recalling a time they felt "burnt out" but was cheered by a visit from the comic.

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer wrote on Instagram: "One time I was so burnt out on work, when I flew home from Mexico, my team surprised me w a full marching band and Donny was dressed up in full costume.

"It was 3 am and I was so tired and SO confused but was so thrilled to see people show up JUST to make me smile. I'll never forget that @jeffbeacher @donnydavis1(sic)"

Ryan Phillippe also shared a tribute to his "unforgettable" pal.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a selection of photos of them together: "@donnydavis1 was a dynamo, with more confidence than I could ever hope to have.. It was impossible to be around him without having a good time. His energy was boundless and he got everything he could out of life with the time he had here. A good lesson for us all. Miss you already, bud.Rest In Peace and wreak some havoc in heaven. You're unforgettable.(sic)"

Paris Hilton remembered Donny as "the life of the party".

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "So sad to hear about @donnydavis1. He always made everyone around him smile be happy. He was a Legend will truly be missed. RIP.

"You were always the life of the party. RIP @donnydavis1.(sic)"