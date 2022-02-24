Leonardo DiCaprio has acquired a "significant" stake in an eco-friendly champagne brand.

The 'Don't Look Up' actor praised the environmental commitment of Telmont and admitted he is "proud" to have joined the 110-year-old champagne house, which is based near Epernay in France.

He tweeted: "From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, @maisontelmontis determined to radically lower its environmental footprint. Proud to join as an investor in Champagne Telmont."

Remy Countreu obtained majority ownership of Telmont 15 months ago, but the family remain involved in operations and the company are delighted to have Leonardo on board.

Telmont's President Ludovic du Plessis described the 47-year-old actor's investment as sending "a strong message of support that will encourage us as we carry out our ambitious plans.

Ludovic added: "We share the same convictions and the same commitment to protecting the environment.

"The House has one foot in tradition and the other in modernity, but both firmly rooted in the terroir! We aim to act in the name of Mother Nature in everything we do."

He added on Instagram: "Welcome aboard, Leonardo DiCaprio."

The 'Titanic' star was reportedly first involved in discussions about investing two years ago but negotiations "slowed" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told People magazine: "The conversation began in 2019, and was slowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The discussions largely took place between Ludovic and Leonardo because they have known each other "for over 15 years", and included virtual tasting sessions.

The exact amount Leonardo has invested has not been disclosed but the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star's participation has been described as "substantial" by industry insiders, who stressed the Oscar-winning actor will not be involved as a brand spokesperson but as a shareholder.

Leonardo is known for his passion for the environment and he was impressed by Telmont's proposal to pioneer a completely organic champagne by 2025 and assisting growers in achieving eco-friendly status by 2031.