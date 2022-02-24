Rosie O'Donnell has become a grandmother for the third time.

The 59-year-old comic "loves" being a "nana" so is delighted that her daughter Chelsea and boyfriend Jacob Bourassa, welcomed daughter Avery Lynn - a sibling for Skylar and Riley - into the world on Wednesday (23.02.22).

She said in a video shared to TikTok: "Okay, big news. Congratulations to my daughter, Chelsea, who had her third daughter this morning. Three girls under three, oh my gosh!

"The baby's name is Avery Lynn. And Chelsea and Jake and Skylar and Riley and baby Avery are all doing fine. Just call me 'Nana 3' – three grandkids. I'm a nana. I love it.(sic)"

Rosie - who adopted 24-year-old Chelsea with her former partner Kelli Carpenter-O'Donnell - also shared a photo of the new arrival on Instagram.

She captioned the picture: "avery lynn - look! we have the same tummy #grandbabies.(sic)"

Rosie previously opened up about how "beautiful" becoming a grandparent had been.

Speaking in 2019 after Skylar, her first grandchild, was born, she said: "It was something really beautiful. It's very trite, but it's what everyone says — when you're a grandparent, it's like [having] a baby times a million. And that's what it felt like."

Rosie and Chelsea were previously estranged but their relationship has grown much stronger in recent years.

Rosie previously reflected: "I think with my relationship with my daughter, Chelsea, it really has because we went through some really public troubled times.

"She's doing better now and we're both communicating with each other.

"When somebody does something unforgivable to you and you can forgive them and they can forgive you, there's a kind of grace that descends upon the both of you, within that."