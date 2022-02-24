Lizzo felt "sad" watching Eddie Murphy wear a fat-suit in some of her favourite movies.

The 60-year-old actor has worn a fat suit for a number of his comedy characters, including in ‘The Nutty Professor’ and ‘Norbit' - but Lizzo was left feeling saddened by the situation.

The 33-year-old singer told Variety: "It’s funny, because I’m the biggest Eddie Murphy fan of all time. But he definitely had a collection of fat-suit movies that people would be laughing at, but I would feel sad.

"Not because I felt like, ‘Oh, my gosh - that’s me.’ But I had this empathy for Professor Klump [in ‘The Nutty Professor’]. Like, the scene where he opens his drawer and there are all these candies and M Ms in his desk? I could literally cry right now thinking about it.

"People around me were laughing, but I hide food too. I feel him. I feel sympathy and empathy for him."

The 'Juice' hitmaker is a high-profile advocate for body positivity.

And although she feels like some progress has been achieved in recent years, there's still "a long way to go".

Lizzo explained: "[Body positivity is] not happening quickly by no means. It’s happening very slow and select, and there’s a long way to go. But I have seen it budge, and that’s better than nothing."

Lizzo is hoping to promote body positivity through her new TV show, ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,’ which will soon premiere on Prime Video.

In the series, Lizzo searches for girls who can become back-up dancers for her tour.

She explained: "A lot of girls who dance with me got agents after they started working with me because they were generating a viable stream of income. I’m grateful for that, but it’s still ridiculous. These girls should be getting representation ASAP. Hopefully this show helps that."