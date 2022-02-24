Alice Evans has been offering relationship advice to her fans.

The 53-year-old actress has given dating tips to some of her fans, despite her acrimonious split from her husband Ioan Gruffudd in 2021.

In a video posted on her Cameo profile, Alice explained: "You can do anything you want if you put your mind to it. Humans, it's so easy for us to put ourselves down and think it's always our fault.

"We all sometimes do the wrong thing, or we say the wrong thing, and then we go back and we go 's***, maybe that would have worked out had I had said this, or done this'.

"But you know what, some of the worst people I know are in amazing relationships."

Alice - who married Ioan in 2007 and has two daughters with her estranged husband - also revealed that she's not as health-conscious as she used to be.

In another Cameo video, she shared: "My entire life, I was really good at going to the gym - I always did my yoga and I went walking.

"I don't know whether it's the pandemic, or whether if it's the whole awful Ioan thing, but I just can't do it. I can't seem to get myself back in - I can't get feeling I had, that I used to have."

Meanwhile, Alice was recently revealed to be seeking custody of her children.

The actress applied for legal and physical custody of her daughters Ella, 12 and Elsie, eight.

In court documents obtained by People, she asked that visitation rights be granted to her estranged husband.

Alice requested "spousal support, termination of the court's ability to award spousal support to Gruffudd, and for her attorney fees to be paid by her estranged husband", while citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

She also asked the court to determine the rights to their family home in Los Angeles.