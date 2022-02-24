Cheryl Burke "will not be commenting" on her divorce from Matthew Lawrence.

The 37-year-old dancer is to divorce her husband Matthew after three years of marriage and acknowledged that although she is usually an "open book" with fans, she now asks for their "understanding and privacy."

She wrote on Instagram: "I know I have always said that I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there isn’t really an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending. I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy

"Thank you all for all the kind words support you’ve given me – love you all."(sic)

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional briefly dated former 'Boy Meets World' star Matthew, 42, back in 2007 before reuniting a decade later and tying the knot back in 2019.

Divorce papers signed by Cheryl on 14.02.2022 cited "irreconcilable differences" as the official reason for divorce and listed their date of separation as 07.01.2022, according to documents obtained by ET Online.

An insider later claimed that the divorce had been on the cards for a "couple of months" despite hopes that they could reunite once again.

The insider said: "They have a lot of history together, and while they hoped this time around would be different, it proved otherwise. They have been living separate lives for a couple months now."

Cheryl - who has admitted to struggling with alcohol addiction in the past - had previously praised the love and support Matthew had given her, calling him her “rock” in 2020 when she reflected on her sobriety.

She said: "It's important for me to also surround myself with people that have the same values. I noticed that my group of friends have changed since back in my partying and drinking days to now. I have a lot less friends but a lot more meaningful friends."