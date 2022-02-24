Ellen Pompeo has only watched "a handful" of 'Grey's Anatomy' episodes.

The 52-year-old actress has played the leading role of Dr. Meredith Grey on the hit medical drama since it began 2005 but despite finding stardom through the show, admits she is "not even close" to remembering most of it.

She said: "This is my 18th season, and it's 392 episodes. I'm not even close" to watching or even remembering all the episodes. I haven't really seen most of them, I've watched only a handful."

Ellen - who has reportedly become one of the world's highest paid actresses through her role on the drama series - admitted to have only watched back the episodes she has directed before claiming that her intention is to "keep the spirit" of its show in its "early days."

Speaking on her podcast 'Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo', she explained to guest Martha Stewart: "The few times I've directed, I've gone back and watched some old episodes. My intention is always to keep the spirit of the early days. That's really the hard work, is to try to keep that sort of DNA, which is hard but gives us a goal at least to strive for."

The 'Life of the Party' actress previously told of how she has tried to persuade bosses bring the show to a close, but is often reminded how lucrative the series is.

She said: "I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end. I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'”