Kim Kardashian says she "very much desires" to be divorced.

The 41-year-old reality star married Kanye West in 2014 but filed for divorce in January 2021 and has now slammed her estranged husband for spreading "misinformation" about their "private family matters" via social media.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ, Kim states: "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.

The SKIMS founder and former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who is mother to North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with Kanye - went on to explain that she feels that their marriage is now irreparable, even if her former husband "does not agree."

The statement continued: "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.

"I need to be single so I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

The 44-year-old rapper - who legally changed his name to Ye following their split - recently expressing his desire to reconcile with his estranged wife following a stream of posts criticising her current partner, Pete Davidson and prior to that used his platform criticise Kim for allegedly keeping him away from their four children and allowing their eight-year-old daughter North to use TikTok without his permission in now-deleted Instagram posts.