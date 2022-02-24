Kendall Jenner has "learned to live" with fame.

The 26-year-old supermodel - who achieved global stardom along with her famous family on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' - admitted that while she used to be really "angry" when followed by the paparazzi, she has "made peace" with the scrutiny of fame.

She said: "I used to be really angry. I mean, you can literally find old videos of me screaming at the paparazzi for no reason, but also for a very obvious reason. I'm just a lot more at peace with things now. It's hard to explain. It's just something that you learn to live with, I guess.

It still feels like I’m not fully formed, but with every chapter I become a little bit more fulfilled"

The socialite-turned-businesswoman - who made her first appearance on her family's reality show back in 2007 and recently became the Creative Director for luxury fashion company FWRD- claimed that she is now "taking control" after having to portray a different version of herself when she first found fame.

She told i-D Magazine: "I’m a control freak at heart. But at a young age, I had to give up control and let someone else portray me in the way that they wanted. That was my job. Now, being on the other side is taking that control back in a way, building my own brand, and feeling empowered – and it has been really amazing. As a woman and as someone who comes from a really female-driven family, it was really cool to put all my tools to work."