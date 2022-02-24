Shanna Moakler's boyfriend has been arrested for "felony domestic violence."

The 46-year-old model has been dating Matthew Rondeau, 29, on and off since 2020 and now the 28-year-old actor has been arrested after an alleged fight broke out when he accused his partner of infidelity., according to TMZ.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ: "Shanna and Matthew got in a fight Wednesday night at their home after he accused her of cheating.Shanna left the home, but returned Thursday morning where the fighting continued and allegedly became physical."

The outlet went on to report that 'Celebrity Big Brother' star Shanna allegedly had "visible marks on her body " and that her boyfriend was arrested for felony domestic violence.

The alleged arrest came soon after Matthew had posted a video to his Instagram on Thursday (24.02.2022), in which he claimed that he was "done" with the relationship and vowed that he would "never talk" to Shanna again.

In the video, he said: "I'm done. I'm never talking to this f****** specimen of a f****** human again. The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f**king people the whole entire time in our relationship, that's the truth. That's the whole f******* truth and I didn't say a goddamn f****** thing

Shanna - who was competing in the finale of 'Celebrity Big Brother' on Wednesday (24.02.2022) prior to the Instagram Live video - told fans in a statement that she was "doing okay" following the incident.

A representative for Shanna told E! News: "“I wanted to let everybody know that I’m OK and thank you for your love and support. I’m surrounded by my family and friends."