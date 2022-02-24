Michael Madsen was arrested for trespassing on a private property in Malibu.

The 64-year-old actor was led from his Los Angeles home in handcuffs for trespassing on Wednesday (23.02.2022), Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told DailyMail.com.

Law enforcement officials claimed that a local unnamed property owner had attempted to make a citizen's arrest for trespassing and before getting in touch with the police, with the 'Reservoir Dogs' star being arrested shortly after 9pm EST.

Records on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website show he was arrested on Thursday, with bail was set to $500 (£373), and that the acclaimed actual eventually being released on Thursday (24.02.2022) at around 7am EST.

Michael's arrest comes just weeks after it emerged that his son Hudson - who had had recently completed his first tour in the U.S. Army and had a "strong" marriage with wife Carlie - died at the age of 26 in a "suspected suicide".

A spokeswoman for the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu said: "I can confirm Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died by a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu."

At the time, Michael said: "I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy — my last text from him was 'I love you dad'. I didn't see any signs of depression. It's so tragic and sad. I'm just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened.

"He had typical life challenges that people have with finances, but he wanted a family. He was looking towards his future, so it's mind blowing. I just can't grasp what happened."

