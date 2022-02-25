Amanda Seyfried almost turned down her starring role in 'The Dropout'.

The 36-year-old actress stars as disgraced medical businesswoman and Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes - who was convicted of criminal fraud in January 2022 - and revealed she initially said no to the part when offered because she had COVID.

She said: "Listen, I was having a f****** moment, OK? I had COVID. I was isolating in the basement of a gross townhouse in Savannah, Georgia, because my husband was working on a movie there. And now an LA shoot? Pass!"

However, Amanda - who is married to 'The Newsroom' star Thomas Sadoski - then explained that she had a change of heart after her illness had passed and immediately called her agents, even though she knew the role would be "a challenge."

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I called my agents the next morning. [I said] 'It’s really going to be difficult It’s a huge challenge. But I can’t believe that I get a challenge like this."

The series - which is set to premiere on Hulu in March - charts the life of Theranos owner Elizabeth Holmes from her high school days until she was ultimately found guilty of misleading investors by knowingly lying about the capabilities of Theranos testing.

The 'Mean Girls' star went on to explain that she was "so worried" about getting Holmes' "deep voice 100 per cent right" in the series, in case it "distracted" viewers, but ultimately decided she wasn't going to give herself a "hard time" over it.

She said: "I was so worried that getting the voice 100 percent right would distract from the actual story, that it would become the focus. Besides, I promised I wasn’t going to give myself a hard time and try to completely mimic this other human being. It’d be impossible. And just not fun."