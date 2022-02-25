Sally Kellerman has died aged 84.

The Oscar-nominated actress, who portrayed Maj. Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ O’Houlihan in the 1970 classic 'MASH', passed away on Thursday (24.02.22) at an assisted care facility in Woodland Hills, California, following a battle with dementia.

Her publicist confirmed the sad news to Variety, while her son Jack Krane told TMZ that he had said goodbye to his mother the night before she died.

Sally's dazzling career spanned six decades, with big-screen roles including 'Brewster McCloud', 'Welcome to L.A.', while she also reunited with 'MASH' director Robert Altman for the films 'The Player' and 'Pret-a-Porter'.

In 1985, Sally voiced Miss Finch in 'Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird'.

The late star was nominated for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Oscar for 'MASH', while in 2015, Sally was shortlisted for a Daytime Emmy for her role as Constance Bingham on the soap opera 'The Young and the Restless'.

The screen star's other notable television roles include 'The Twilight Zone', 'The Outer Limits', 'Star Trek', and more recently, 'Maron' and 'Decker'.

As well as a glittery career on screen, Sally was a singer and released her debut album in 1972, a second LP followed in 2009, and she also contributed to the soundtracks of a number of films, including 'Brewster McCloud', 'Lost Horizon' and 'Rafferty and the Gold Dust Twins'.

Sally had a short marriage to producer Rick Edelstein between 1970 and 1972.

A few years later, in 1976, she adopted her niece, Claire, before going on to marry screenwriter Jonathan D. Krane in 1980.

They adopted twins Jack and Hannah.

Tragically, Jonathan and their daughter died within months of each other in 2016.

Sally released the tell-all memoir 'Read My Lips: Stories of a Hollywood Life' in 2013, documenting the "challenges and rewards of her marriage, children, and her iconic career."