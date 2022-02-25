John Mayer has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time in two months.

The 44-year-old musician took to Instagram to reveal he has been struck down with COVID once again, and admitted this time the virus has "got the better of [him]".

He wrote: "Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them. This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we’ve already rescheduled and posted above. I’m so sorry to make you change your plans. This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone’s head - mine included - as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months. (The first was extremely mild, but this one’s got the better of me.) We’ll give you everything we’ve got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup. With love and appreciation… me (sic)"

As a result of his latest COVID positive, John has had to postpone several dates of his 'Sob Rock Tour', rescheduling dates in Pittsburgh, New York, and two in Boston for May 5th, 7th, 9th and 10th respectively.

Last month, John's band Dead Company axed their Playing In The Sand festival after he tested positive for COVID and drummer Bill Kreutzmann was forced to sit out the planned gigs in Mexico’s Riviera Cancún on doctor's orders relating to a heart condition.

The band insisted they "tried everything possible" to make the show go on, but it was ultimately decided that they could not continue, as they felt they would be putting their fans and crew at risk of contracting the virus.

A statement issued to their social media pages read: "With much sadness and after great consideration of every possible scenario, the Playing in the Sand shows in Riviera Cancun on January 7-10 and January 13-16 have now been canceled by CID Presents due to the spiking COVID-19 cases.

"Dead Company and CID Presents tried everything possible to bring normalcy and to deliver a great experience and amazing music, but with each day it became increasingly clear that canceling is the correct thing to do for the fans and for our crew.

"Please refer to the Playing in the Sand email that will be sent shortly with all details about refunds. See you soon, hug your loved ones, stay safe and be kind. (sic)"

In a previous statement regarding John, Dead Company wrote: “Today, just prior to leaving for Mexico, per his physician, @JohnMayer tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming ‘Playing in the Sand’ event in Riviera Cancun January 7-10 (sic)"