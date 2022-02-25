Wladimir Klitschko has enlisted in the Ukraine reserve army and is prepared to defend his home country.

The former professional boxer and his brother Vitali Klitschko – also a former heavyweight fighter and the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv – are planning to fight for their country as Russia has launched a full-scale invasion.

Wladimir - who is the ex-partner of actress Hayden Panettiere - has urged his compatriots to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and to defend Ukraine from invasion.

In a LinkedIn article expressing his feeling on the conflict, the 45-year-old sports star said: "Now, the Russian president is using war rhetoric in the purest Bolshevik tradition and is rewriting history to justify his redivision of borders.

"He makes it clear that he wants to destroy the Ukrainian state and the sovereignty of its people. Words are followed by missiles and tanks. Destruction and death come upon us. That's it, blood will mix with tears."

Wladimir continued: "We must face reality and have the courage to draw the conclusions for our future and that of our children. This is a blatant violation of international law. And, if you listen carefully, this war is also talking about Europe."

The former heavyweight world champion urged those who have stayed in Ukraine to act against the invasion.

Wladimir wrote: "We will defend ourselves with all our might and fight for freedom and democracy. You can also act. Let not fear seize us; let's not remain frozen. Putin shoots at Ukrainian cities, but he aims at our hearts and, more importantly, at our minds. He wants to create doubt and confusion and thus inaction."

Vitali also confirmed on Thursday (24.02.22) that he had no choice but to stay and fight for his homeland.

He said: "It's already a bloody war. I don't have another choice. I have to do that. I would fight."