Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall loves reading to her grandchildren.

The 74-year-old royal - who will become Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King - has revealed her favourite activity with her five grandchildren is reading.

Speaking about David Walliams' tome 'Gangsta Granny', Camilla said: "This is a really wonderful book to share with your grandchildren – you can see their eyes widen as they begin to wonder if their own grandparents might have some interesting tales to tell…"

Speaking to the Daily Mirror in celebration of World Book Day on March 3, Camilla also listed classics such as 'Black Beauty' and 'The Explorer' as her favourite books to read to the children.

Camila is grandmother to her daughter Laura Lopes' daughter Eliza, 14, and 12-year-old twins Louis and Gus, and son Tom Parker Bowles' daughter Lola, 14, and son Freddy, 11.

She is also step-grandmother to Prince William and Prince Harry’s children; William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge have Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, while Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have Archie, two, and Lilibet, eight months.

Each year in the UK, children are given a voucher for a book of their choice.

Camilla and The National Literacy Trust are promoting the mental health and educational benefits reading has.

On the joy reading brought her as a child, she said: “I still remember the intense excitement I felt as a child when choosing books to buy with my pocket money and the joy of knowing that these precious books, clutched tightly in my hands, were my very own.”

Meanwhile, Camilla recently shared how she believes being Queen Consort will "help" her campaign to end violence against women.

The royal admitted it was a "great honour" for Queen Elizabeth to have recently expressed her daughter-in-law takes on the title when her husband succeeds his mother on the throne, but insisted her future role won't impact her work with the causes that are important to her.

She said: “Of course, it’s a great honour. It couldn’t be anything else. But it does help [my charity work].”

The Duchess also called for a "culture change" to tackle violence against women and thinks it should begin in school.

She said: “We do need to help culture change. And I think we have to start at the beginning. I think children at school have got to be taught respect. We have got to go back to the beginnings and just build up this idea that you have to have respect for human beings.

“It’s lack of respect. It’s treating women like chattels and people thinking they can get away with it. I’m sure a lot of people do it and think that there’s nothing wrong.”