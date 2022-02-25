Angelina Jolie says it's vital that "everything possible is done" to support those fleeing their homes in Ukraine.

The Hollywood star and humanitarian - who was appointed the Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 2012 - is "praying" for Ukrainians after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin launched an unprecedented attack on the country on Thursday (24.02.22).

On Instagram, Angelina, 46, wrote: “Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine.

“My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region.

“We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment — for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law — cannot be overstated.”

The 'Salt' star also shared a statement from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, who are working with the United Nations, Ukraine and other countries in Europe to provide humanitarian support.

The statement read: “We are gravely concerned about the fast-deteriorating situation and ongoing military action in Ukraine.

“The humanitarian consequences on civilian populations will be devastating. There are no winners in war, but countless lives will be torn apart.

“We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. Civilian lives and civilian infrastructure must be protected and safeguarded at all times, in line with International Humanitarian Law.

“Accordingly, we have stepped up our operations and capacity in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

“We remain firmly committed to support all affected populations in Ukraine and countries in the region.”