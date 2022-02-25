‘The Sims 4’ finally released it’s ‘My Wedding Stories’ pack last night (23.02.2022).

The life simulation video game - which has sold nearly 200 million copies worldwide becoming one of the best-selling video game series of all time – released its latest expansion pack.

‘The Sims’ which was the first game in the series released in 2000 developed by Maxis and Published by Electronics Arts, went on to develop a further three generations.

‘The Sims 4’ that was released back in September 2014 has received eleven expansion packs so far with ‘Cottage Living’ that came out in July 2021 being the latest. After an initial delay , last night however they just added a twelfth expansion back under their belt.

The new game pack which is now on the official EA site, has been made available across all platforms including PC, Mac, PS4, PS5 and Xbox.

‘My Wedding Stories’ will give players the chance to host pre-wedding festivals as well as plan all the details for the perfect cinematic wedding when their characters tie the knot.

A major feature in the update is the world of Tartosa, a romantic place where players can create the ultimate setting for their romances and weddings. The romantic world of Tartosa also features two neighbourhoods including Port Luminoso and Terra Amorosa.

Developers have described it the “most romantic world in all of ‘The Sims 4’.”

The marital pack will cost game players $19.99 USD or £17.99 GBP. In order to play they must already own an existing copy of ‘The Sims 4’.

Players will have to visit Origin, Steam, the PlayStation Store, or the Microsoft Store and buy the new DLC.

EA recently confirmed earlier this year, after dropping a bombshell in late April 2021, that they would be adding ‘The Sims 5’ to the franchise. Though EA officials have kept a tight lip around when exactly it’s going to be released.