Rihanna is opening a Savage x Fenty store in New York City.

The ‘Rude Boy’ hitmaker has reportedly signed a ten-year-lease to open a flagship boutique - their largest to date - in Brooklyn’s Triangle Building, close to the Barclays Center for her trend-setting lingerie brand after opening five other stores across the United States in locations such as Los Angeles and Las Vegas last month.

Sources told WWD that the store will be a hop, skip and jump away from the borough’s most popular subway stations, the Atlantic Avenue Terminal.

The move to the in-store experience for the beauty mogul’s fashion brand was seen as an “opportunity to better serve” their clients based from their previously digital-only business model.

In January, Christine Pendarvis, co-president of and chief merchandise officer at Savage said: “Retail will give us the opportunity to better serve our current members, as well as acquire new customers. We’re taking our approach and leveraging the data that we have to build a competitive advantage with our model. So we were able to pick locations where we have a high density of existing VIPs and make sure that we have the appropriate foot traffic really to drive the top-line revenue of each new location.”

The 34-year-old pop star - who is expecting her first child with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33 - aims to “expand” on making the brick and mortar experience “very exclusive” - partly due to her own experiences of shopping for intimates - and has attempted to do by modelling the mannequins on real people.

Rihanna said: The whole idea of the retail space is that I wanted women and men to come in and feel represented, to walk away from the experience feeling confident and that they belong. I’ve experienced being a customer and shopping in the lingerie space and have felt as if I didn’t fit the mold of the product. But Savage X Fenty is very inclusive, and I want to continue to expand on that so that our consumers can feel our commitment within the retail space.”