‘Fall Guys’ developer Mediatonic has revealed it’s currently “finalising development” of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions.

In the most recent ‘Fall Guys Season 6 mid-season update’ post, the developer wrote: “We know that news regarding Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch and Xbox is highly anticipated. We're finalising development, and though it isn't within this update, it’s still coming!”

As part of the mid-season update is the introduction of cross-play for existing PS4 and PC versions of the game.

Expanding on the cross-play functionality, Mediatonic shared: “So first and foremost, we’re SO pumped to announce the arrival of cross-platform lobbies! This means that you and your friends can form parties while playing Fall Guys regardless of whether they are on PC or PlayStation.

“Though you were previously able to form cross-platform lobbies in Custom Shows, this now means you can party-up and enjoy any of our applicable playlists in Fall Guys—from Squads, to Duos, to Main Show and beyond.”

In order for players to use the cross-play feature, they must first link their Epic Accounts to ‘Fall Guys’.