Hunter Schafer thinks makeup should be used to make people feel “good on the inside”

The ‘Euphoria’ star wants to “strongly encourage people to wear makeup as a “tool” to express your internal reality.

The 23-year-old actress told InStyle magazine: “As far as my philosophy goes, I strongly encourage people to use makeup in a way that feels good on the inside. Not just trying to look "pretty" or appeal to some standard, but to treat makeup as a tool to bring what's inside outward. Once you get into this practice, it's a really rewarding feeling that's accessible to anyone.”

Hunter - who shot to fame as Jules on the HBO drama that stars Zendaya and has given traction to out there beauty approaches - believes her character Jules’ makeup looks - that she designed in collaboration with the show’s lead makeup artist Doniella Davy - should be “honest and true” to her and her personal development

She said: “I think we have evolved aesthetically. It might feel more raw. Season 1 was the first part of junior year and Season 2 is the second part. You're growing at hyperspeed at that age, and the show is growing at that same pace. In Season 1, when Doniella and I were establishing Jules's [Schafer's character] looks, we would always take into account the emotional reality of the scene. How is Jules feeling, and how will that influence her decision-making when getting ready for the day? It was a surprise every time, but our goal was to keep it honest and true to her character.”

Fans of the show - and the glittery makeup looks sported by Hunter, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez and Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard - can soon get their hands on Doniella’s new line Half Magic.

In the announcement on social media, she said: "I couldn’t be more completely over the moon thrilled out of my mind to introduce Half Magic," before thanking her fans "because it’s all for YOU."