Apple slash their iPad Mini for a discounted (£344) $459 on Amazon.

The iPad, which is the most popular tablet developed by giant tech Apple, launched the first generation of iPad Mini back in 2012.

So far there have been six generations of the iPad Mini, with the latest one released during Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ events on September 24, 2021.

Amazon have slashed their prices offering potential buyers a chance to save $40 with their current price for the 64GB space grey model. Meanwhile the starlight model fetches for £355 ($474), with the pink and purple models set at a higher price for £366 ($489) to £374 ($499).

The sixth generation of the iPad mini is the first redesign in its series. Its powerful new A15 Bionic Chip means the small gadget packs a lot of power as the super sonic chip is about 80% faster than its previous models.

Other features include a 12MP ultra-wide from camera as well as a USB-C charging port, 5G connectivity and a 12 hour battery life.

The tablet also comes with built in second generation Apple Pencil Support, which means it can be charged at all times as it will stay attached to the sides, unlike the previous models of the tablet that meant you had to carry the two separately.

The 2021 model has also been adapted with a 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display for those who spend a lot of time glued to the screen reading, using Facetime, playing games and general web surfing.

Apple consumers were also happy to find out that the iPad had brought back one of the most requested features, being the Touch ID. The fingerprint system which was introduced on iPad Air 4, has only been exclusive on certain models. The iPad mini 6 features finger print scanner on their power button.

Apple have not released an official announcement regarding the seventh generation of the iPad mini, at the moment speculations remain as to when they might launch the next series. Going by the usual two year gap between product launches it’s suspected the next one might be in September 2023.