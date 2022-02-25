Tech Giant google has dropped some of its Covid-19 related restrictions and been restoring the company perks back to headquarters in a bid to bring workers back to the office.

Vice President of Google Real Estate and Workplace Services, David Radcliffe, penned an email to the San Francisco Bay Area employees during the week which outlined the company’s decision to relax the rules regarding compulsory masks, social distancing, mandatory testing and vaccines.

A spokesperson for Google told the CNBC mandatory vaccination was no longer part of the requirement to work for the company.

Radcliffe also noted that fun office amenities for workers like massages would be brought back to entice the return to work. Google is known for having good perks with the job which temporarily had to be suspended following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Google aim to have their employees in the office working at least three days a week compared to other tech companies that offer the option to work remotely entirely.

Google’s plans to have its employees return previously were impeded due to the surge of Covid-19 variants.

The previous policy stated that all employees must get their vaccination before Jan. 18 unless they can provide an exemption, or risk loss of pay or even loss of employment. Since then the policy has been removed.

Radcliffe said: “We’re at the beginning of a journey, so the office experience will feel pretty similar to what it was like pre-Covid, We’re designing and piloting options to support new ways of working together and we’ll gather insights, data and feedback to help us learn as we go.”

“We’re giving employees who welcome the chance to come into the office the option to do that wherever we safely can, while allowing those who aren’t ready to keep working from home,”

Google spokesperson Lora Lee Erickson told CNBC. “Based on current conditions in the Bay Area, we’re pleased that our employees who choose to come in now have the ability to access more onsite spaces and services to work and connect with colleagues.”