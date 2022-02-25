Oliver Hudson experienced “intense anxiety” last summer.

The ‘Rules of Engagement’ star shared a clip he had filmed last year after he opted to come off his antidepressant medication.

In the caption of the video posted to Instagram, the 45-year-old actor wrote: “So this was June 30th of last year. I was in throes of intense anxiety. There were moments, very few, where I felt normal. I was gonna post this then but got nervous that it was too self indulgent and it very well may be but f***it ... I just came upon it and thought I’d share.”

The video - which Oliver appears to have filmed himself using a front-facing camera - details how dealing with his mental health issues has been a “really gnarly” experience.

He said: "This is a different kind of a post for me, I guess, other than the fact than its impulsive, that's sort of how I operate, I think, I feel it, and I just f****** do it.

“I’m compelled in this moment. I went off my Lexapro about three months ago. I was on it for about five and half years for anxiety and it’s been really gnarly for me.”

The ‘Splitting Up Together’ star admitted it was “crushing” at first to stop his meds but he has made progress and currently he feels “good” and he hopes to continue to "bathe in normalcy".

Oliver said: “It’s been crushing, debilitating, just scary, honestly, scary at times. But in this moment, right now, I feel good. I feel f****** good, and it may be fleeting. In an hour I might be back to where I was, but I’m just going to bathe in normalcy for a moment.”

His sister, actress Kate Hudson, 42, commented her support for her big brother underneath the heartfelt post.

She wrote: ““I love you Oliver.”

Some of his famous friends, such as Gwyneth Paltrow and ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kyle Richards, also offered their support.

His and Kate’s mother Goldie Hawn wrote an op-ed about the “national trauma” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

The 76-year-old actress wrote: “Today, we are in the midst of a national trauma that could very well surpass 9/11 and approach the heightened terror of the Cold War years. The COVID era has changed our children’s lives in far more real, tangible ways — social distancing, school closures, daily mask use.

“Kids are afraid of people, spaces, even the air around them — a level of constant fear not seen in decades.”