‘The Batman’ star Peter Sarsgaard says cinema has "probably" reached saturation point for superhero movies.

The 50-year-old actor plays Gotham City district attorney Gil Colson in the DC Comics film, his second superhero movie following his appearance in 2011's 'Green Lantern'.

Back in 2009, Sarsgaard admitted he was “a little suspicious” of the genre stating "I’ve always wondered, if there were no money in playing superheroes … [whether] actors would still be as drawn to them"

Now, in an interview with The Guardian newspaper he was asked how does he feel now?

To which he answered: "The same way. But there’s also the idea that we could do the most obscure, interesting thing in a basement somewhere – I joke with my wife that one day we’ll just do experimental theatre in some socialist country – and yet you want to share what you do with the largest number of people."

Sarsgaard is married to actress Maggie Gyllenhaal - whose brother is actor Jake Gyllenhaal - who, herself, starred in 2008 ‘Batman’ blockbuster ‘The Dark Knight'.

Despite his reservations about the genre, Sarsgaard insists it was an honour to work with director Matt Reeves on 'The Batman', which stars Robert Pattinson as The Caped Crusader.

He said: "If you’re going to do one, you’d better be damn sure Matt Reeves is directing."

'The Batman' also stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.