Molly Sims and her husband have date nights in the closet.

The model-and-actress and her husband, Netflix executive Scott Stuber, have very busy lives due to their careers and caring for their three children, sons Brooks, nine, and Grey, five, and six-year-old daughter Scarlett, which means quality time for each other is at a premium.

Although Molly and Scot like to schedule in date nights where they go out, sometimes they settle for some one-to-one time in the closet in their bedroom.

She said: "Date nights can be tough with three kids. My husband and I set aside time to talk in our closet (I’m not joking!)."

Molly is also just getting enough me time to get back to a regular fitness routine.

She added: "When the kids were little, I hardly had time for a workout routine in the morning. Now I am back, baby!"

Molly was speaking as part of Us Weekly magazine's 25 Things You Don't Know About Me feature and spilled on some other details of her family life.

The 48-year-old star admitted that meal times are very important to her as it's a time when everyone in the house sits together, and she makes sure she cooks everybody's favourite dish once a week - turkey meatballs.

She said: "My turkey meatballs are my family’s favourite. My husband and I pair them with Meiomi Pinot!

"I always serve my momma’s famous butter cookies for special events."

'Las Vegas' actress Molly also loves to host friends for dinner at her house and always sets an immaculate table.

She said: "I always set the table when I have guests over, whether it’s two or 10 people. I love to cut greenery from my backyard for the centerpiece."