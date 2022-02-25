‘Euphoria’ breakout star Chloe Cherry says it is "crazy how many people talk about my lips being so big".

The 24-year old actress - who also makes porn, including a 'Euphoria' parody, and is a model - has found mainstream fame as heroin addict Faye since she appeared on the HBO show.

Chloe admits the experience and feedback has mainly been "insanely good" but she has shocked by how many trolls have gone online to mock her full pout.

In an interview with Variety, she said: "My fifteen minutes of fame have provoked a lot of positive responses and it feels insanely good. It feels unreal to have so many people say they love you on the show, it really does.

“At the same time, it’s crazy how many people talk about my lips being so big … The amount of headlines that I have seen and the amount of people posting and commenting about my lips has been surreal.

“It’s nuts because you have to realize that I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way — at least not to my face.

“So, it’s weird to see memes and stuff about it because these topics of conversation are on my body and I didn’t totally comprehend what the big deal was. I swear nobody in my life was like, ‘Whoa Chloe those are insane.’ I guess this is what happens when you’re now known on a much larger scale."

This isn’t the first time a ‘Euphoria’ cast member has spoken out against trolls.

Sydney Sweeney, who plays blonde bombshell Cassie Howard, shut down online criticism over her looks after she was trending on Twitter for being “ugly”.

The 24-year-old actress broke down on Instagram in a video and addressed the haters.

She said: “I would never actually do this, like, ever, but I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people. And I know everyone says ‘you can’t read things, you shouldn’t read things,’ but I’m a f***ing person.

“People need to be nicer on social media because it’s really f***** up.”