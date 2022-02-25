Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader make a "great couple".

The 36-year-old actress and Bill, 43, have been dating each other quietly for more than a year, and according to an insider, they already have great "chemistry" when they're together.

The source told People: "You can see the chemistry when they're together. They have a really fun rapport, very sarcastic and funny but all coming from a place of love.

"You'd think she'd be the one kind of running the show, but she's pretty quiet around him."

The celebrity duo already "really love each other", according to the insider.

The source shared: "They're affectionate but it's the way they look at one another when the other is talking, you can see they really love each other."

Anna opened up about her love life in 2020, admitting she's now "clearer" about what she wants from a relationship.

The Hollywood star - who previously dated the likes of Edgar Wright and cinematographer Ben Richardson - explained: "The real arc that we wanted was to show how we learn from each relationship. Even though our relationships end, it doesn't mean they are complete failures.

"People come into your life and you grow and they change you, and what you learn from them might be really positive or it might be negative."

Last month, a source revealed that Anna and Bill had been quietly dating for more than a year.

The insider shared: "They met years ago. She's hosted 'Saturday Night Live' and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie."

The loved-up duo also found it "easy" to keep their romance quiet amid the pandemic.

The source added: "They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."