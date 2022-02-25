Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers reunited in Los Angeles shortly after ending their romance.

The 30-year-old actress and Aaron, 38 - who were reported to have ended their engagement after encountering issues they "couldn't surmount" - were seen together at Erewhon Market on Tuesday (22.02.22).

An insider explained that the former couple "came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together".

However, the source also told E! News that they didn't "hang out too long".

The celebrity duo were engaged for more than a year, and they "remain supportive of one another" in spite of their recent split.

Speaking about their break-up, a source previously said: "They are two very different people.

"They are both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions."

Meanwhile, Aaron recently thanked Shailene for showing him "unconditional love".

The Green Bay Packers quarterback gushed over his ex-fiancee and thanked her for letting him be a part of her life.

In a lengthy post on social media, he wrote: "Here’s some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year."

Aaron then said of the 'Big Little Lies' star: "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you. (sic)"

Shailene and the sportsman started dating in 2020, but they always made a concerted effort to keep their romance low-key.