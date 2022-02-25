Kim Kardashian wants to "move on" with her life after splitting from Kanye West.

The 41-year-old star filed for a divorce from Kanye, 44, last year, and she now wants to draw a line under their relationship and focus on the rest of her life.

A source explained: "Kim has been continuing to focus on herself, her children, family, and her work. The back and forth with Kanye has been incredibly draining and upsetting for her.

"She has been trying to move on with her life and take care of herself, and Kanye's actions have made it difficult to do so."

Despite this, the brunette beauty - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with the rapper - is determined to have a "healthy co-parenting relationship" with Kanye.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kim only wants a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye and other than that, she doesn't want anything to do with him right now."

Kim has turned to her boyfriend, TV star Pete Davidson, for support over recent weeks.

The source shared: "Pete has been supportive of Kim and they are staying positive about their relationship and enjoying how things are going. Pete doesn't want to be involved in the drama so he deleted his Instagram account."

Meanwhile, Kanye recently apologised for "harassing" Kim on social media.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker - who has previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder - deleted all of his recent posts about his estranged wife and said he was "learning in real time".

Alongside a photo of himself on stage, Kanye wrote: "I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them.

"I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. (sic)"